Meghan Markle hastily cramming last-minute Christmas shopping in her schedule

Meghan Markle was seen “frantically” shopping for Christmas this week as if she was in a rush.

The Duchess of Sussex snuck in some last-minute Christmas shopping while escaping crowds in a disguise that did a good job of concealing her identity.

Meghan donned a brown beanie, a blue face mask and sunglasses as she browsed stores in Montecito.

The Duchess had seemingly left her husband Prince Harry and her kids Archie and Lilibet at home as she was only by a bodyguard.

An onlooker told Daily Mail that Meghan seemed to be in a hurry.

“There was a franticness to her shopping like she was just itching to get out and be somewhat normal. Even if it was for just an hour,” they said.