Iqra Aziz shares first-ever picture of her son Kabir Hussain

The renowned Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress Iqra Aziz has sparked excitement on social media after officially introducing and sharing son Kabir’s first-ever picture.

The actress kept her little one hidden from social media since he was born. However, the latest snap of Kabir Hussain laying in a beautiful casket received a plethora of adorable comments and prayers as he turns 5-months-old.

“Meet #kabirhussainOur hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All. Happy 5months my baby boy. Special thanks to @sobabyphotography for the beautiful photoshoot for Kabir when he was 3months,” captioned Iqra as she dropped an adorable photo of her tot in a cane basket.

“He is so cutee MashaAllah,” wrote one Instagram user. “Awwww mashaAllha,” added another while a third one wrote: “He is so pretty like you!”