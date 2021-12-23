Daily Times

Iqra Aziz shares first-ever picture of her son Kabir Hussain

Web Desk

 

The renowned Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress Iqra Aziz has sparked excitement on social media after officially introducing and sharing son Kabir’s first-ever picture.

The actress kept her little one hidden from social media since he was born. However, the latest snap of Kabir Hussain laying in a beautiful casket received a plethora of adorable comments and prayers as he turns 5-months-old. 

“Meet #kabirhussainOur hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All. Happy 5months my baby boy. Special thanks to @sobabyphotography for the beautiful photoshoot for Kabir when he was 3months,” captioned Iqra as she dropped an adorable photo of her tot in a cane basket.

 

“He is so cutee MashaAllah,” wrote one Instagram user. “Awwww mashaAllha,” added another while a third one wrote: “He is so pretty like you!”

 

