NAB Lahore director general replaced in major reshuffle

On Thursday, a high reshuffle was taken place in the National Accountability Bureau, including replacing the NAB director general in Lahore office, Daily Times reported.

NAB Director General Jamil Ahmad has been appointed as the new chief of Bureau’s Lahore Office replacing Director General Shahzad Saleem.

NAB Director General Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem has been appointed as director general of NAB Sukkur.

Outgoing NAB Sukkur Director General Arfan Baig has been ordered to report to NAB Islamabad’s TR Division.

NAB A&P Wing Director General Masood Alam Khan has been appointed as director general of NAB Operations.