NAB Lahore, Sukkur get new DGs

• Jamil Ahmed posted as NAB Lahore DG
• Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem posted to NAB Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Thursday ordered transfers/postings of several top-level officers.

According to a notification issued by the bureau, Director General Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem, currently serving in T&R Division at the NAB Headquarters Islamabad, has been transferred to NAB Sukkur. Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, also a director general, has been transferred from NASB Sukkur to the T&R Division at NAB Headquarters Islamabad.

Director General Shehzad Saleem, currently serving at NAB Lahore, has been transferred to A&P Division at the NAB Headquarters Islamabad. Masood Alam Khan, also a director general, currently serving in A&P Division at the NAB Headquarters Islamabad, has been transferred to Operations Division at the headquarters. Director General Jamil Ahmed, currently awaiting posting, has been posted to NAB Lahore. Staff Report

