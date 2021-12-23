Senate officer booked for filming women at Islamabad ATM

After a video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, the Islamabad police arrested a Senate employee named Rana Izhar for harassing and recording two women at an ATM near the F-5 Markaz.

The man can be seen with his phone in the video, clad in a red hoodie and grey trousers. Izhar was asked why he was bothering them by the woman who was filming him. The man muttered an apology before fleeing the area.

A second woman can also be heard in the video. She informs Izhar that she is contacting the cops, and he flees with the woman trailing behind him.

Izhar is a Senate officer, according to the police. An FIR was filed against him on Tuesday at the Kohsar police station under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes) and 509 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes).

The statements of the women have been recorded and a USB containing the video has been obtained. The police have begun a search operation to arrest the man as soon as possible.