Lahore reports no dengue cases today

Today appears to be a lucky day in Lahore since there hasn’t been a single case of dengue fever reported in the city.

26,239 cases of dengue were reported in Punjab this year and in Lahore, the total number of dengue cases was 18,482. In the city government hospitals, 82 dengue patients are under treatment.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, there has been a visible decline in dengue cases as a result of the health department’s successful anti-dengue initiatives. During the previous 24 hours, he claimed, only 6 instances had been registered in the province.

In the province’s government hospitals, he claimed, 97 patients were being treated for dengue fever. In government hospitals across the province, he said, 4,717 beds have been set aside for dengue patients.