Hafizabad police detain two women for honey-trapping men

On Thursday, police in Hafizabad apprehended two gangs who had hired women to lure men in by promising companionship and then extorting money from them by wrongly accusing them of rape, according to reports.

They stole a car, two Toyota Hiace vans, and millions of rupees in cash, according to police.

According to Mehwish, one of the suspects, a couple is also among the gang members, who had blackmailed a 70-year-old man and extorted millions of rupees from him. “And that they did not stop there as they kept blackmailing him even after receiving huge sums of money. So much so that the old man attempted suicide, and when this came to the notice of his son, he complained to the district police officer (DPO), Hafizabad following which the police swung into action.

The affected people appreciated the DPO, Hafizabad for ordering a crackdown on the blackmailers and also presented a bouquet to him as a token of appreciation.