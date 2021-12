The Higher Education Department in Azad Kashmir on Thursday announced two-month-long winter vacations for colleges.

According to a statement, the Higher Education Department announced that 63-day winter vacations will be observed in colleges located in winter areas from December 27 to February 27.

However, the winter holidays for colleges located in summer areas will only for nine days starting from December 27 to January 4, 2022.

The order will be for both government and private colleges.