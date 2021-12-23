Girl dies in tussle between dacoits, guard in Karachi

On Thursday, a four-year-old child was killed in the crossfire between dacoits and a security guard at a broken-in shop in Karachi, Daily Times reported.

According to reports, armed motorbike riders raided a shop called Mini Mart near Shah Latif Town Manzil Pump and robbed it within minutes.

When the robbers attempted to flee, the shop’s security guard fired fire. Harmain, a four-year-old boy, was shot as a result. She was rushed to the hospital, but she died as a result of her injuries.

During the firing, a dacoit was also hurt. Residents in the area apprehended him and recovered cash and weapons from his possession.

The CCTV footage of the attempted robbery has also released.

The brother of unfortunate Harmain told the media outside Jinnah Hospital in Karachi that they were riding a motorcycle. He came to a halt when he heard gunfire. He stated that he believed Harmain was afraid. His sister, on the other hand, was bathed in blood when he saw her.

PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh and Khurram Zaman both expressed their sadness over the demise of the young girl.