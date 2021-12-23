Flights at Faisalabad Airport delayed due to fog

On Thursday morning, a number of international and domestic flights were delayed at Faisalabad International Airport due to the presence of heavy fog around the runway, Daily Times reported.

Flight GF-791 going from Faisalabad to Bahrain was delayed until 3:00 pm, Flight FZ-344 going from Faisalabad to Dubai is also delayed until 4:00 pm, Flight PK-341 going from Faisalabad to Karachi is delayed until 4:25 pm, Flight L-316 going from Faisalabad to Abu Dhabi is delayed until 3:10 pm, Flight FZ-392 going from Faisalabad to Dubai is now expected to take off at 12:00 noon and Flight G9563 going from Faisalabad to Sharjah depart at 1:55 am.

Flight FZ-343 coming from Dubai to Faisalabad is now facing delay until 3:00 pm, Flight PK-340 coming from Karachi to Faisalabad is facing a delay of three hours, Flight GF-790 coming from Bahrain to Faisalabad is now facing a delay until 2:00 pm, Flight L-315 coming from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad is facing delay until 2:30 pm, Flight FZ-391 coming from Dubai to Faisalabad is now expected to land at 11:00 am and Flight G9562 coming from Sharjah to Faisalabad has landed at 12:55 am.