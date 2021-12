On Wednesday, two Eagle Squad personnel sustained injuries when they came under a gun attack by unknown motorcyclists in Islamabad.

According to sources, the incident took place in Sehala police limits of the federal capital.

Two suspects sprayed a volley of bullets at the lawmen when they flagged down on GT Road.

The injured were recognized as Zakir and Yasir who have been moved to a hospital.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.