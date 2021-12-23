Lok Virsa to hold miniature art exhibition ‘Ibtida’

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)/Lok Virsa started Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trades in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under Prime Minister’s “Skills for All” Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

In this regard, on the completion of the trade Creative Traditional Arts taught by Raana Zehra, NIFTH-Lok Virsa will hold an exhibition titled ‘Ibtida’ at NIFTH Art Gallery, starting from 23rd December 2021 and ongoing until January 4, 2022. The exhibition will display the Art work of the trainees.

Instructor Raana Zehra is an alum of erstwhile National College of Arts (NCA), now upgraded to National University of Arts, Lahore. She graduated in Miniature Painting BFA in 1993. She has been on the faculty of Hunerkada Art School, Islamabad, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and a Visiting Faculty at NCA, Lahore.

Her inspiring miniature works have been exhibited around the world in prestigious art galleries and museums across USA, Europe and Middle East. Her work titled “Intersections” exhibited at the American Center Islamabad in 1997 as part of Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan-USA ties was widely appreciated.

‘Ibtida’ will be inaugurated on 23rd December 2021 at 3pm. Entrance and parking at GATE 3, Lok Virsa.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok-Virsa) was established in 1974 with the mandate to promote cultural heritage and its role in economic reforms, investment, industry, education, literature, poverty alleviation, human rights and human development.