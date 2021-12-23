Exhibition 130 Solo opens at Alhamra

A three-day-long calligraphy exhibition on Holy Bible titled “Exhibition 130 Solo” was opened here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall. The exhibition was inaugurated by Bishop Lahore Church of Pakistan Jamil Irfan and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi. Artist Shafiq Shad Khan is showcasing his 130th solo exhibition; the show featured 73 artistic calligraphy of the Holy Bible in Urdu and English are on display for the viewers. On the occasion, the Bishop Lahore Church of Pakistan Jamil Irfan said that Alhamra is the leading platform for the promotion of art. He said that the displayed artworks are remarkable. We appreciate the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council to promote art and culture all over the world through these colourful events. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that care is always taken to protect all religions and share in their happiness in Muslim values. He added that the artist had conveyed the message of peace, love and brotherhood through his work.













