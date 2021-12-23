Work on CPEC Western Route in full swing

The Work on the Western alignment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is in full swing as the incumbent government has initiated 11 new road projects under the CPEC.

Two new projects worth Rs314 billion were also added to the CPEC in the 10th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on CPEC, according to the official sources in the CPEC Authority.

Out of the new projects, PC-I of Dir-Chakdara Motorway (29km) has been approved and it would be completed within two years at a cost of Rs38 billion.

Similarly, the 360 km Peshawar-DI Khan motorway has also been included in the CPEC which is expected to be completed within four years at a cost of Rs276 billion.

The sources said that among the projects initiated by the current government included the 331 km Zhob-Quetta road which is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs63 billion. PC-I of the project has already been approved and the funds have also been allocated in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The PC-I of another project Quetta-Khuzdar road has also been approved which is 330 km long and is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs81 billion.

Similarly, work on the linked roads of the Western Route is also under process.