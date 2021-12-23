Sindh governor launches FPCCI publications

President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo thanked Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail for providing the august platform of the governor’s house for the launch of research-based and data-driven publications that provide pragmatic solutions for Pakistan’s economic woes in the spheres of monetary policy, anomalies in power-sector tariffs and potential of cryptocurrencies.

When he was elected FPCCI’s president for the year 2021, he made it his goal to establish a professional economic research cell, and he worked tirelessly to achieve it despite the many obstacles and differing viewpoints. Thanks to Mohammad Younus Dagha, chairman of the policy advisory board of the FPCCI, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Maggo.

It was clear to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail that these publications had taken a great deal of time, energy, and attention to detail, and that the government needed more of these types of in-house research studies in order to find solutions to Pakistan’s unique economic problems.