Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Seamax Norwalk, MSC Cancun and Gulf Crystal carrying containers and mogas, arrived at the Port and berthed at the Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively, on Tuesday. Meanwhile four more ships, Irenes Ray, Chem Tiger, Sea Harmony and Blue Akihabara carrying containers, chemicals and coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port Qasim during the last 24 hours. A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, general cargo carrier ‘Kirana Naree’ and gas carrier ‘Al-Nouman’ left the port on Wednesday morning. The cargo throughput of 173,862, tonnes, comprising 144,758 tonnes imports cargo and 29,104 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,612 containers (2,900 TEUs imports and 1,712 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.













