APCNGA starts countrywide protest against no gas supply

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) started a nationwide protest on Wednesday against the illegal gas supply cut off to the CNG sector. According to a statement, a protest and sit-in was held outside the office of Sui Southern by the APCNGA and Sindh CNG Association, after which the protest will be extended to Punjab, it added. APCNGA group leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said that some elements are giving wrong information to the Federal Cabinet resulting in erroneous decisions, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and investments worth billions at stake. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of the situation and intervene to provide relief to the masses and investors. Paracha said that the decision to discontinue gas supply to CNG stations was illegal in which the priority list of various gas consuming sectors was ignored. According to the National Gas Policy, the CNG sector has been placed at the fourth position while the CNG sector has been placed at the second position in the LNG policy, he added. The CNG is ranked second in the LNG policy because it pays the highest price for gas and also pays the highest taxes but now the Cabinet is taking decisions against the gas distribution scheme, Paracha said. The sector which pays the most for gas has been shut down while the sectors which pay less are being given priority, noting that at the moment, expensive gas is being bought and sold cheaply to the favourite sectors, which is surprising because it is causing huge financial loss to the government.













