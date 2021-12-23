Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan heaped praises on Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush, calling him the ‘most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player.”

Sara turned to Instagram and posted a few behind-the-scene photos with Dhanush from the sets of Atrangi Re and can’t stop gushing over him.

She said about the co-star, “Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu”-a reference to his role in the film.

“I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda.

“Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable,” Sara further said.

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush have worked for the first time in Atrangi Re.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re also features Akshay Kumar.

The film will be released on December 24.