Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari all set to star in a film together

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari used to be the it couple of our media industry, later on, the couple parted ways because of irreconcilable differences last year.

People loved this couple and Sairoz’s fans were heartbroken after the split but for the one last time, we will be able to see Syra and Shahroz together.

Syra and Shahroz were starring in a film together but unfortunately, it took a long route and it didn’t see the light of cinema in due time. But now according to sources it is in its final post-production stage and will be realized soon. Shahroz Sabzwari lately revealed that the shooting of one song from the movie is still left and they will be completing it soon. The name of the most anticipated cinematic outing isn’t revealed yet.

Syra Yousuf recently made an appearance in Timeout with Ahsan Khan. While talking about her upcoming movie Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra shared the details of the movie. She said that it is a romantic comedy. Syra shared that the shooting of the movie is almost done except for one song which is a romantic song, which is getting postponed because of some budget issues. About the release of the movie Syra said that the production house wants to release it early next year.