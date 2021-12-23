UXM by Urwa and Mawra introduces its newest line M Traditional Collection

UXM is a clothing brand founded by the gorgeous celebrity sisters Urwa Hocane and Marwa Hocane.

UXM is not just any other brand, it’s an extension of the sisterhood. Pakistan boasts a thriving textile industry, producing clothes for many eminent international brands, but not many indigenous businesses are reaping the benefits of this fantastic resource. UXM aims to re-establish that label to “Made and Sold in Pakistan” and allow style-savvy girls in our country to have easy and affordable access to international high street trends and quality. At UXM designs are made with a lot of love and attention to detail in 100 percent breathable cotton. With the best quality fabric and stitching, everything at UXM is made to fit and feel like a dream! The products are carefully crafted to take customers’ comfort in stride without compromising on style.

UXM recently launched its M Traditional – Volume ll. And like always Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane modelled for their very own brand. Hocane sisters are known for their gorgeous looks and on-point acting skills. Urwa and Mawra are often seen posing for various brands as well. So when it comes to their own brand, modelling for it is always the first choice of the talented sisters.