Esra’s choreography in latest ad criticised

Esra Bilgic AKA Halima Sultan became the national crush of Pakistanis when Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Pakistan.

Esra Bilgic was approached by the leading clothing brand of Pakistan “Khaadi”. Now Esra Bilgic has once again appeared in the advertisement campaign of local cooking oil “Mezan Cooking Oil”.

In the advertisement, Esra gets to know about the culture of Pakistan. It was a cooking oil advertisement and like always, dance was a must so Esra also showed her dancing skills in the end. Here we have added the link to Mezan Cooking Oil’s advertisement.

Esra Bilgic’s dance in the cooking oil’s advertisement is getting a mixed public reaction. Some people made fun of her dance and some criticized the concept of dancing in every commercial.

Have you guys seen Esra Bilgic in Mezan Cooking Oil’s advertisement? Did you guys like it or not?