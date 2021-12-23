Ginobili among first-time Basketball Hall of Fame nominees

NEW YORK: Four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medal winner Manu Ginobili of Argentina was among the first-time nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. Also among those being considered for the first time and for induction in the Class of 2022 were former Phoenix Suns star Tom Chambers and four-time Women’s NBA champion Lindsey Whalen. Ginobili, 44, played for the San Antonio Spurs from 2002 through 2018. He helped the Spurs capture NBA crowns in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 and sparked Argentina to the 2004 Athens Olympic title while the US collection of NBA talent settled for bronze. Among those previously considered who were among the candidates back on the ballot were former NBA players Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Tim Hardaway and Mark Jackson. Finalists from the North American and women’s committees for the Class of 2022 will be announced in February during the NBA All-Star Game weekend activities at Cleveland, Ohio. Those selected for the Hall of Fame will be revealed at the NCAA Final Four, the US college championship semi-finals and final, in April at New Orleans.













