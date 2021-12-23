ECP disposes of case against Bilawal, others

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday disposed of a case concerning violation of the election code of conduct against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders.

Peshawar district monitoring officer (DMO) Saeed Ahmad Khan had imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each on Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for violating the election code of conduct during the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two leaders had addressed a rally in Peshawar to celebrate the party’s Foundation Day.

The DMO also fined a number of other lawmakers of the PPP, including Khursheed Shah, Saeed Ghani, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro and Qadir Patel for addressing the public meeting despite the announcement of local elections, which took place on Dec 19 in 17 districts of KP, says a news report.

The fine imposed on the six party members has also been cancelled.

The decision issued by ECP stated that the DMO did not give any decision nor did he refer the matter to the Commission.

“Other parties including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have assured implementation of the code of conduct,” the decision added.

Earlier, in an appeal filed with the ECP, the PPP leaders stated that the rally in Peshawar was related to the party’s Foundation Day and it was not related to any elections. Furthermore, they added that the election code of conduct did not prohibit any political activities.