No compromise on respect of elected members: Buzdar

PML-N MPAs namely Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, Muhammad Ghiasuddin and Ch. Ashraf Ali Ansari met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters including constituencies’ problems and development schemes in their areas. The PML-N MPAs also reposed their confidence over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar adding that the chief minister was serving the masses with sincerity and commitment. You have promoted a culture of transparency, tolerance and decency in politics as parliamentarians are given respect and their problems are resolved on a priority basis; they said and contended that the development work done in Punjab was phenomenal.

The CM recapitulated that parliamentarians were his companions and he took everybody along as their respect was his own. No compromise would be made on the respect of elected members; he asserted and added that all the decisions are made with consultations because he does not believe in a one-man show. The direction and commitment of the government were right but the critics were bent upon impeding the development journey which is contrary to the national interest, he further said. The agenda of public service would be moved forward with speed without caring for the opponents; he reiterated and announced serving the masses as the government had never raised hollow slogans. Yunis Ansari, brother of Ashraf Ansari MPA, was also present.

CM chairs special committee meeting about south punjab secretariat: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special committee meeting about the south Punjab secretariat in which participants were briefed about matters relating to the south Punjab secretariat. Provincial Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Akhtar Malik, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, ACS and secretaries of relevant departments were present.

The CM said the foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat would be laid soon in Bahawalpur as the PTI-led government was fulfilling its promises made with the people. Work on development schemes was in progress speedily in south Punjab while ring fencing of the budget has yielded positive results, he stated. The development schemes would be completed speedily while ensuring transparency as I am personally monitoring the progress; he added and asked south Punjab secretariat staff to burn the midnight oil to serve the masses. The establishment of an autonomous secretariat would result in solving south Punjab’s problems while efforts were underway to ensure implementation on quota for south Punjab youth, the CM concluded.

CM directs ig police for early recovery of wajiha sawati: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the IG police to expedite efforts for early recovery of Pakistan origin US citizen Wajiha Sawati. Every possible step should be taken for her safe recovery while holding the investigation in a scientific manner, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad incident in which a brother and his sister died when fire broke out in their house in Nawa Kot Lahore. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and sought a report about this tragic incident. He directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured boy.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government has approved a mega project of signal free corridor from Centre Point Gulberg to Walton road Defence More. The chief minister said under this mega project an underpass and an overhead bridge will be constructed at Cavalry Ground and Defence More respectively. The meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development approved another mega project for Lahore which will cost RS. 2.8 billion. This underpass and flyover project is utmost necessary for the Lahoreites for providing them relief from traffic jam in the said areas. The citizens will get facility of signal free corridor and this project will safe their time and fuel.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Babu Sabu Interchange. The CM extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and directed the administration to provide the best treatment to the injured besides furnishing him with a report about the accident.