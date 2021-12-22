NCOC team checks vaccination status on public transport

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) along with Secretary RTA Islamabad and Motorway Police on Wednesday checked the vaccination status of passengers and drivers of public transport at Bhara Kahu Bus Stand, Muree Expressway, Muree Toll Plaza, and Satra Meel.

The teams inspected the vaccination certificates of the passengers in the buses of different routes.

Passengers and drivers who were not vaccinated were vaccinated on the spot by the District Health Team. The NCOC and RTA teams directed the drivers and passengers that they would not be allowed to travel without vaccination.