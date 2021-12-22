Christmas shopping in full swing

Christmas shopping was in full swing as glittering lights around shopping centres, overcrowded roads and side lanes, and heavy rush in shopping centres observed in the city. Just drive or walk down to Lal Kurti, Mohalla Raja Sultan, Saddar, Commercial market, Moti Bazaar, Chan Bazar, Purana Qilla, Kartar Pura, and other shops were full of customers, primarily women and children. The city administration, with concerned departments and traffic police in collaboration with the shopkeepers association, had set up special complaint centres in the major shopping centres in the city to register complaints about thefts or pick-pocketing. During a visit to various city shopping areas, there was an unusual rush of buyers during the last two days as government employees belong to minorities got their salaries.

Children’s items were in great demand, because every family, whatever its economic position, preferred to buy something for their young ones. President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tarjan Sharjeel Mir talking to APP, said it was a trend in our society that people usually shop more on their festivities because this was the only occasion traditionally celebrated by Christians with great enthusiasm. Mir said people, especially women and their kids, were rushing towards bazaars to buy clothes, shoes, and other items.

He demanded the district administration to make foolproof security arrangements for shopping areas, adding the deployment of police personnel was insufficient compared to the great hustle and bustle of visitors there.

Mir said there should be policemen in plain clothes present at vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in an emergency. Besides, he said many beggars seek alms but were also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets. President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets.