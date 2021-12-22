UN experts urge India to release Kashmiri rights defender Khurram Parvez

UN human rights experts Wednesday called on Indian authorities to stop targeting Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez and to release him immediately.

“We are concerned that one month after Mr. Parvez’s arrest, he is still deprived of liberty in what appears to be a new incident of retaliation for his legitimate activities as a human rights defender and because he has spoken out about violations,” the independent experts said.

“In view of this context of previous reprisals, we call on the Indian authorities to immediately release him and ensure his rights to liberty and security,” they added. Parvez has worked extensively to document serious human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and unlawful killings, in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.