Redrawing electoral maps in IIOJK a conspiracy against Kashmiris: JKNF

Taking strong exception to the delimitation commission’s report the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that the report has laid bare the BJP government’s nefarious game plan aimed at political disembowelment and marginalization of Muslim majority in internationally recognized disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Wednesday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while referring to Modi government’s anti-Kashmir policies said that redrawing of electoral maps to reduce the political centrality of the Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir’s politics has since long been BJP’s dream project, says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the Line of Control.

“It (delimitation) is part of Inida’s systematic settler colonialism campaign to subjugate Muslim majority, minimize its role and provide political mileage to the BJP to enable it to form government in the region so that it could legalise and legitimize the 5th August 2019 controversial decision and the subsequent actions it had taken so far on Kashmir”, the spokesman said.

“From illegal auction of sand mining to outsiders to regulation for conversion of agriculture land for non-agriculture purposes and now redrawing of electoral map of Kashmir is a disastrous recipe that would have serious political ramifications”, Rehman said adding that the process of side-lining Muslim majority that has begun soon after the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A has been going on unabated.

These actions, he said, have been taken by the government of India in flagrant violation of the international law and the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir. The spokesman said that it was high time that the leadership across the political spectrum should take effective notice of the BJP government’s nefarious designs and devise a comprehensive strategy to foil its anti-Kashmir agenda.

The spokesman also appealed to the international community to take an effective notice of India’s hegemonic designs in the region and help-stop its political, cultural and religious onslaught against Kashmiris.