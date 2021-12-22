Daily Times

Pakistan Pavilion attracts 550,000 visitors at Expo 2020

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has so far attracted 550,000 visitors since its opening 82 days ago.

Taking to Twitter, he said around 100 business and thematic events and daily cultural performances representing different regions of Pakistan were held at the Pakistan Pavilion during this exciting journey.

Abdul Razak Dawood said in order to boost tourism, a new campaign was launched using an artificial intelligence (AI) interactive screen for the visitors to apprise them on tour operators in Pakistan so they can plan their visits.

“Pakistan Pavilion will continue to provide the impetus to our tourism, business opportunities and, above all, the brand image of our beloved country,” he maintained.

