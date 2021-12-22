Pakistan need to improve its fielding a lot, says Ramiz Raja

KARACHI: On Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja maintained that Pakistan has to improve its fielding a lot. “I have been working at the PCB for the past three months yet it feels like 30 years have passed. I now realise that holidays are a huge blessing.”

The former Pakistan captain and PCB chairman was addressing a press conference in Karachi with newly-appointed CEO Faisal Hasnain. Raja spoke on a wide range of issues, including the dismal attendance during the recently-held Pakistan-West Indies series, the need for permanent coaches and team selection.

The PCB chairman said that the team was on an impressive trajectory but acknowledged that “more work needs to be done.”

H further said that he would not “rest” till Pakistan does not become a top-class team and beats Australia at their home turf.

Raja spoke about his performance so far as the PCB chairman, saying that he raised his voice at the Asian Cricket Council after New Zealand and England withdrew from the Pakistan tour.

“I said during the meeting that if any Asian country is mistreated, everyone should raise their voices against it,” he disclosed.

The PCB chairman said that he did not have any “final opinion” when it comes to coaches. “We would be trapped if we roped in coaches for long-term contracts. We need specialists, not coaches,” he added.

The former Pakistan cricketer said that it would be better if coaches were employed at the basic level to groom future stars, adding that no decision had been taken to either appoint a local or foreign coach yet.

‘No tolerance policy’

The PCB chairman spoke about Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who was named in the FIR of a minor’s rape. Without taking his name, Raja said that the PCB has a “no tolerance policy” in such matters and that an investigation is underway to uncover the truth related to the case.

Ramiz Raja said that the players representing Pakistan are on ambassadorial positions, adding that they have been trained who to pick and socialize with.

He said that the players’ salaries have been increased so that they can stay in five-star accommodations where there are no distractions.

“Each player earns Rs50 to 60 lacs per month,” he disclosed.

However, he stated that the PCB plans to invite scholars to give players lectures on morality.

“We have invited Mustansar Hussain tarrar and Ashfaq Ahmed to talk to players on how to handle fame and [educate them] that making money should not be their focus. We need to work on them more,” he added.

Additionally, Chairman PCB, said that the media made headlines on the case prematurely.

“There should be an investigation first. This period should have been a calming period,” he observed, calling on the media to play a more responsible role when such incidents occur.