Govt focused on exploiting true potential of exports in technology sector: PM

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was focused on exploiting the true potential of exports in the technology sector.

“Technology must be leveraged upon to not only earn foreign exchange but to recover from the current account deficit,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

He directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to facilitate the potential investors in the IT sector.

He stressed ensuring ease of doing business to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the field.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised that an investment of Rs. 520 million has been committed to different projects in Islamabad Technopolis, Karachi, and Lahore Special Technology Zones under the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, IT Minister Syed Amin ul Haque, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman STZA Amer Ahmed Hashmi and other senior officers.