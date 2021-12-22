Cars’ sale surges 61pc in five months

The sale of cars during five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Nov) has surged by 61.89 percent as compared to the same period of last year, a recent data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 90,303 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 55,779 units in the same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 28.84 percent in November as compared to the same month of the preceding year. The sale of cars rose to 15,351 units in November as compared to 11,914 units during the same period of the previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 13,215 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 10,429 units last year, thus showing a jump of 26.71 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars’ sales also rose by 91.84 percent as it surged to 12,723 units in the corresponding period from 6,632 units in the same period of the previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sale however went down by 46.42 percent as its sale declined to 495 units from 924 units during Jul-Nov 2020-21.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed a slight decrease as its sales declined to 11,252 units in the year under review. The sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 13,105 units in the corresponding period whereas, during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 5,596 units.

The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 93.17 percent as it rose to 8,768 units during the first five months of the current fiscal year from 4,539 units in the same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 13,267 units in July-Nov (2020-21) to 23,193 units in the same period of the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the sale of motorbikes increased by 0.26 percent as it rose to 795,842 units in five months of the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sales of 793,755 units in the same period of last year.