Dense fog disrupts flights schedule at Faisalabad Airport

Severe fog blanketed the runway at Faisalabad Foreign Airport on Wednesday morning, delaying a number of international and domestic flights.

Flight FZ-392 from Faisalabad to Dubai will now depart at 12:00 noon; Flight FZ-344 from Faisalabad to Dubai will now depart at 4:00 pm; and Flight PK-341 from Faisalabad to Karachi will now depart at 1:55 pm.

Flight G9563 from Faisalabad to Sharjah departed at 1:55 a.m., while Flight G9562 from Sharjah to Faisalabad landed at 12:55 a.m. Flight FZ-343 from Dubai to Faisalabad has been delayed until 3:00 p.m., while Flight PK-340 from Karachi to Faisalabad is now expected to land at 11:55 a.m., and Flight FZ-3