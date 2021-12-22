Last date for exchanging heavy prize bonds extended

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the deadline for redeeming prize bonds of large amounts.

This time, a three-month extension has been granted and consumers can now pay their prize bonds of Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000, and Rs7,500 by March 31.

The State Bank had already set a deadline of December 31 for redeeming these prize bonds. After redeeming the prize bonds, the banks will deposit the funds into the customer’s account.

Prize bonds of the above denominations will be rendered obsolete after March 31, 2022, according to the SBP.