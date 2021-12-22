Words that touch the heart

Sidra Karim’s debut book, “Kuch Bheegey Alfaaz” is not just a book, it is a union of her thoughts and views. It brings to fore her emotions and her insights about her inner self and how she views the world around her.

Through her narrative – both in prose and poetry – Sidra explains, narrates, describes, and recounts the various aspects of life – at the mental, physical, or emotional levels – we go through every day.

She dwells on the importance of building a good, honest character and how it helps one achieve greatness. She ponders over the power of truthfulness and its merits. She writes, “Asal sach to yeh bhi hai keh kehna aur sunna donon hi bahut mushkil kaam hain. Jo kehna jantay hain who kabhi sun nahen paatay. Aur jo sunna jantay hain who to sirf suntay hi hain kyunkeh un kay moun ki zabaan to kehnay walon nay hi cheen rakhi hoti hai.” (The fact is that speaking and listening are both very difficult tasks. Those who know how to speak can never listen. And those who know how to listen, they only listen because they are compelled to keep quiet by those who can speak) This is indeed the truth and can be observed at home and in offices.

Sidra named one chapter as “Jhukna” (To bow down, show respect). She explains the significance of living a humble, modest life. She explains a pertinent aspect of our society. She writes that some people are modest by heart and show respect to everyone without any vested interest. However, some people – doubters and opportunists – view such modesty being shown by the person as a means to get material gains. It is, however, in our perception that remains the truth that we see.

Sidra dedicates each chapter to exploring a certain human trait and quality that we possess. She enlightens us upon such qualities and in the process motivates us to pursue them to become better humans. She talks about luck and fortune, the benefits of earning through honesty, and the threats of acquiring money through deceit. She dedicates one chapter to explaining the morally correct way of completing tasks. She writes that people find it amusing to interfere in others’ work and to meddle in others’ affairs. She elucidates upon the fact that one should remain focused on completing their tasks and not interfere in other’s matters. But she also inculcates the fact that one should be ready to help others.

One of the important chapters of the book talks about the rights of women. Sidra, with ease and simplicity, explicates the rights of a woman, her duties, and her responsibilities to her husband and family. In another chapter, Sidra discusses the importance of time and why one should remain patient when faced with adversities. In the chapter titled “Zindagi” (Life), Sidra writes, “Zindagi kehnay ko to ek chota sa lafz hai lekin guzaarnay ko ek bahut taweel daastan.” (Life may be a small word, but it is a long story when spent).

Through this book, Sidra has also introduced her readers to her inner poet. She writes, “Tera chehra meri aankhon kay saamnay har lamha rehta hai/Kisi aur ko sochnay bhi nahen deta barra sakht pehra hai.” She also writes, “Kehnay ko to ek qissa khatam hua/Magar abhi to puri kahani baaqi hai.” Kuch Bheegey Alfaaz is a beautiful collection of prose and poetry that inspires readers to think, inquires about the truth they are hiding away from, and instigates in them the curiosity to know more about them.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar