Alhamra pays tribute to Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan

The Lahore Arts Council held a classical music night to pay tribute to the great classical singers’ Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan here at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. On occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the purpose of this program was not only to pay tribute but also to keep the art of classical music alive through such programs. He further said that LAC takes essential steps to promote classical music, and it is the priority of Alhamra. The families who have rendered high services in classical music belong to Punjab; these families have kept this art alive even in modern times, which is remarkable, he added. During the evening, famous classical singer Ejaz Ali Khan’s voice captivated the audience. Singer Alisha, Mahmood Hussain, and Sakhawat Ali Khan presented Sufiana Kalam, making the event more spiritual. The audience gave them a massive round of applause for their brilliant performance.













