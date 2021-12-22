Pak-China bilateral trade to cross $25 billion: Ambassador Haque

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Tuesday said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, this year bilateral trade between Pakistan and China was expected to cross $25 billion value with a great momentum with Pakistan’s exports to China expected to cross $3.54 billion, which was unprecedented and historic figures.

He made these remarks while addressing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference in Lahore via video link with the objective of transforming CPEC into a true economic hub by establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab and business ventures in different sectors, the China Economic Net reported.

Ambassador Moin said, in recent years, our two countries have been focusing more and more on economic and commercial cooperation. For many years, China, being the largest trading partner, has been the largest source of FDI.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping once said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was not an empty slogan, but a visible, tangible, practical initiative, which would bring many tangible reserves and benefits to the region.