IT exports improve 37.57pc YoY

The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 37.57 percent growth in the first five months of the current Financial Year (FY). ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the period July-November FY2021-22 have surged to $1.051 billion at a growth rate of 37.57pc in comparison to the $764 million during July-November FY 2020-21, said the ministry of Information Technology in a statement on Tuesday. In November 2021, the ICT export remittances were $221 million at a growth rate of 31.55pc as compared to $168 million reported for the month of November 2020. It is also $26 million higher than export remittances during the previous month October 2021. The net exports for the period July-November FY2021-22 stood $797 million which was 75.83pc of $1.051 billion in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were $554 million which was 72.51pc of $764 million in exports.













