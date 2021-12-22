Kareena reacts to Soha’s birthday post for Taimur

Heartbroken Kareena Kapoor is reacting to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for nephew Taimur. Taking to Instagram Soha shared throwback pictures from the ‘first time’ she held Taimur in her arms. In another photo shared by the Rang De Basanti star, Taimur was spotted playing with her toddler Inaaya.

“I remember the first time I held you in my arms – the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already – Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!” captioned Soha alongside the photos.

Reacting to the post, the Jab We Met actor commented, “We are missing all of you very soon.”

Taking to Instagram stories Taimur’s aunt also shared a picture of the birthday card Inaaya made for the birthday boy. Sharing the post, Soha wrote, “Special card for Tim Bhai from Inaaya illustrating his love for early 19th century battles!”

For unversed, Kareena is in isolation in her Mumbai abode after she tested positive for Covid-19 last week.