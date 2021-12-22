Wedding bells for Noor Zafar Khan? Falak Shabir’s comment sparks rumours

Singer Falak Shabir has dropped a major hint about actor Noor Zafar Khan’s wedding plans. Pakistani actor and model, Noor Zafar Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from a recent wedding event that she attended.

Noor looks like a vision to behold in her ‘desi girl’ style and carried the traditional attires with utmost grace and elegance.

In one of the posts, where the cute actor donned an emerald green ensemble, she captioned it with, “Shaadi Mubarak-who’s next?”.

Soon after she posted, her brother-in-law, and Pakistani singer, Falak Shabir, left a comment “You” on her post. Now, this seems to be a serious scoop given by Falak over here and fans can’t stop speculating.

Earlier, it was revealed by YouTubers Zaid Ali and Shahveer Jaffery in one of the videos, that Noor wants to get married soon and is waiting for a perfect partner like her brother-in-law.

Noor is one of the top names in the younger generation of the Pakistani industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She started working as a model and soon made her way to the dramas.