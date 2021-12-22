Katrina heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home

Newlywed Katrina Kaif recently visited Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor was spotted wearing a sweatshirt and traditional choodas.

On Monday, the New York actor’s pictures were shared by the paparazzi account and have taken the internet by storm.

In the photos, Katrina was clicked sitting in the back seat of her car as she was on the phone. She donned a casual grey sweatshirt with red bangles on her wrists.

The 39-year-old actor wore a black mask over her face. Her hair was left loose and she wore black shades to compliment her outfit.

Earlier, Katrina and Vicky treated fans with a glimpse of the sea view from their new home’s balcony.