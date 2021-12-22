Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, December 22, 2021


Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid call it quits after two years of dating

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s relationship of two years has allegedly come to a tumultuous end. According to Daily Mail, the couple could not afloat their romance despite taking a break and engaging in crisis talks.

Dua, 26, and Anwar,22, began dating in 2019 have not been seen together since eight weeks per The Sun and a celebrity gossip site Deux Moi confirms that their relationship has now come to a halt.

A source told the publication: “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.”

“Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks,” added a source earlier.

Submit a Comment