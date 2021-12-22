PM orders to ensure gas supply to export industry

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the Ministry of Energy to ensure the provision of maximum gas supply to the export industry, Daily Times reported.

The prime minister issued the directives while presiding over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

According to sources, the issue of the gas shortage came under a heated discussion in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan when federal ministers questioned the suspension of gas supply to export industry.

“Suspension of supply of gas to export industry will affect country’s export,” said federal ministers in the meeting while openly expressing their concerns.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar addressed the cabinet on the present state of gas supply to companies and the steps his ministry is taking to address the problem.

The prime minister also constituted a three-member committee and asked Hammad Azhar to assure gas supply to export sectors. Shaukat Tarin, Hammad Azhar, and Razzak Dawood are among the members of the committee.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, on the other hand, requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a tender for the procurement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Tuesday.

“Cabinet has tasked Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information Technology to assist ECP for purchase of 4000 voting machines in connection with upcoming local government elections in Islamabad,” he told media following a meeting of the federal cabinet.