OIC’s financial assistance to help Afghan people: Ashrafi

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said financial assistance of One-Billion Riyal from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Afghanistan and further assistance from other Muslim countries will help alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.

He said the successful summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Council was a demonstration of confidence and trust of the Muslim Ummah and the world leadership in Pakistan.

Talking to the visiting delegates of the Ulema-Mashaikh of different religious schools of thought and ambassadors of different Islamic countries in Islamabad, Tahir Ashrafi said the successful summit of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council on the situation in Afghanistan was a great success of Pakistan, says a news release. “We are grateful to the leadership of all the Muslim countries and particularly of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, said Tahir Ashrafi. He felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the country’s security institutions on the successful summit of Extraordinary Session of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council on Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Ulema Council and all the political and religious organizations of the country are grateful to the Muslim world for their cooperation for the cause of Afghanistan, Ashrafi said. Pakistan’s leadership has repeatedly made it clear that peace and stability in Afghanistan actually meant Pakistan’s peace and stability, he added. Amidst the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, he said the Islamic world and the world leadership should come forward to help the Afghan people and talk to the Afghan interim government. Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference was not only representation of Pakistan, but also of the Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically expressed sentiments of Pakistan and the entire Islamic world in his very clear stance on Namoose-e-Risalat (S.A.W), Islamic-phobia and on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, he added.