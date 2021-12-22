IG Punjab stresses use of ‘Hotel Eye App’ to trace criminals

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said modern technology should be used in all the districts of the Punjab to net proclaimed offenders, dangerous dacoits and hardened criminals.

In a meeting, Rao directed that it should be made mandatory for all the hotels, inns, residences and private rest houses in the province to use the “Hotel Eye App”.

He directed all RPOs and DPOs to make it binding on the people involved in hotel and lodging business in their districts to feed the data of every visitor through the Hotel Eye App.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan warned that a legal action would be taken against those not feeding the data to the application. Rao further warned that in districts where data was not being fed to the Hotel Eye software, a reply would be sought from the officer concerned. He directed integration of the software with the network of big transporters and prisons department. He directed the officers to prepare a feasibility report in this regard and present it in the next meeting. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said by using modern technology, they could keep an eye on transportation of proclaimed offenders and dangerous criminals and therefore supervisory officers should fully utilize the modern policing prepared by the IT professionals of the Punjab police.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on the arrest of proclaimed offenders at the Central Police Office here. During the meeting, DIG IT briefed the IG Punjab on the performance of software developed for providing modern policing and easy service delivery. The IG Punjab directed that the ongoing campaign for arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders should be intensified in all the districts of the province.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said effective use of information technology was key to rooting out crime; therefore, the use of modern software and applications should be continued in all districts of the province for arrest of criminals and protection of life and property of people. Three arrested for chopping hand of a citizen: Meanwhile, the IG Punjab directed DPO Bahawalnagar to immediately arrest the accused involved in chopping the hand of a young boy during a quarrel in Bahawalnagar.

Bahawalnagar police took immediate action and arrested the three accused named in the case. According to details, accused Azeem, Ali and Mohammad Naeem chopped the hand of Mohammad Ahmed on a water dispute and fled. Acting on the notice of IG Punjab, a special team of police arrested the three accused against whom further legal action is being taken. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the DPO Bahawalnagar to complete investigation and bring the accused to justice.

Man held for giving false info about bomb: The police have arrested a person named Wasim Akram who made a false call on Pukaar 15 Monday night stating that a bomb was planted in the last bogie of Farid Express, which was moving from Lahore to Karachi.

Upon receiving the information, the police along with the Bomb Disposal Squad stopped the train and conducted a search operation. However, no bomb was found after which the train was allowed to move on.

On the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, police traced and arrested the accused. Accused Wasim Akram is a resident of Kunganpur against whom a case has been registered and further investigation has been started.