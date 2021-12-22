Naval chief for educating local population

An impressive 5th Parents Day Ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Cadet College Oramra (PNCCO) where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest on arrival at the college.

Naval Chief was received by Principal PNCCO Commodore Masood-ul-Hasan and presented Guard of Honour by the cadets, said a Pakistan Navy media release on Tuesday.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the prize-winners and appreciated their performance in academics and co-curricular activities.

The Admiral expressed deep appreciation for the faculty of PNCCO for imparting quality education and laying strong career foundations for young cadets from Balochistan and across the country.

The Chief Guest acknowledged and lauded Pakistan Navy’s concerted efforts for socio-economic uplift, especially of the coastal belt of Balochistan in the fields of health and education.

Naval Chief emphasized that Pakistan get beneficial results from different economic policies and projects in Gwadar Port and CPEC by educating local populace.

The Admiral also reiterated that, quality education is the only route to getting rid of poverty and unemployment in the region.