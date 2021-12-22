Help desk to register minority members’ complaints

The Department of Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday established a help desk to address complaints of minority community members.

The complaint cell has been established on the directive of chief secretary and would facilitate the minority community members to register their complaints.

The cell would also inform them about progress being made on their complaint and record their feedback without revealing identity of the complainant.

The cell can be reached out at 091-9212505 while complaints can be registered on auqaf@kp.gov.pk, through fax on 091-9211391 and can be dispatched to auqaf department in SDU Building Khyber Road.