Imran Khan’s govt to be toppled soon, claims Asif Zardari

Former President Asif Ali Zardari warned on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rule will be toppled, Daily Times reported.

After expressing condolences for the death of veteran politician and party leader Ghulam Nabi Rahu, Asif Zardari predicted that the Niazi government will be overthrown soon. “The Niazi government has failed to rein in the rising inflation,” he said.

He made a visit to the deceased’s son to express his condolences.

He offered fateha and thanked Ghulam Nabi Rahu for his contributions to the party.

The former president will visit the village of Darya Khan Murree to see his close associate Ghulam Qadir Murree on a three-day visit.

Before his arrival, the venue has been decked up to as part of welcoming the ex-president.