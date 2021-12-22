India pursuing evil agenda of usurping Kashmiris’ rights: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference strongly condemned the Modi-led fascist Indian government for forcibly implementing secret and nefarious agenda of usurping all fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir including political, economic, social and religious rights.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar criticized the India’s imperialistic and fascist approach to suppress every legitimate and genuine demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He advised New Delhi to stop testing the patience of the freedom-loving Kashmiri masses, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC spokesman denouncing the ill-designed proposal of the so-called Delimitation Commission about an increase of 6 seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir valley for the so-called IIOJK Legislative Assembly on the false census reports said that this proposal has further exposed India’s imperialistic designs in the occupied territory.

Referring to the appearance of posters in Srinagar and other parts of the territory against the Commission’s recommendations and India’s traditional mindset of blaming Pakistan for every pro-freedom activity in IIOJK, he said that the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom is indigenous and has no foreign backing. However, he made it clear that being a party to the dispute, Pakistan politically, morally and diplomatically supports the freedom cause.

The spokesman doubted that the regime has inducted non-state subjects into the population of Jammu region, with an aim to pave the way for a BJP government, a strict colonial rule in the occupied territory.

The spokesman said that the deprivation of the Kashmiri people of their political, social, religious and other fundamental rights particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 has warranted the intervention by the United Nations Secretary General to check Indian aggression in IIOJK.