SC orders KP govt to complete construction of quake-affected schools

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to complete construction of all earthquake-affected schools in six months and submit report. A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the suo moto action regarding dilapidated condition of Government Schools in KP.

During the course of proceedings, the court also directed the chairman Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to appear in person at the next hearing.

The KP government lawyer argued that construction of 244 earthquake-affected schools had been completed. He said that the 70 percent construction of all earthquake-affected schools completed. The Supreme Court had given time for construction of earthquake-affected schools in KP in August this year, he added. He said that construction work in the northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was completely closed during the winter.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the lawyer of KP government to give a deadline as to when all the schools would be completed and fully operational. On which the lawyer KP pleaded the court to grant two months time after March 2022 to complete the construction of schools. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that if the report of completion of construction of schools affected by the earthquake was not submitted after six months, there would be contempt of court proceedings. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for six months.